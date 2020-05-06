Fritz, Dr. G. Robert 79, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary R. Fritz, dearest father of Marcie (Dr. Tom) Fritz-Reichenbacher, Dr. Katherine (Ann Beckemeyer) Fritz, Ashley Haffner, and Leslie Foulke (Brad) Naegele, and grandfather to Breanna Lattin and Elena Haffner. He taught at Central High School in St. Louis for 2 years. He then spent the next 29 years of his career in the Ferguson-Florissant School District as a teacher and administrator. He retired in 1996 as Superintendent of Schools. At his request, no funeral services will be held. Memorials may be given to Hermann Garden Club Scholarship Fund or Gasconade County R-1 School Back-Pack Program. C/O Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann, MO.



