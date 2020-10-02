1/1
Gail Ann Bales
Bales, Gail Ann

of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 80. Gail is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-three years, Edward P. Bales; her children, Robert (Patricia) Bales, Linda (William) Wafe, and Charles (Kimberly) Bales; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her son, Edward W. Bales; her parents, Samuel and Helen Grubbs; and her brother, Donald Grubbs.

Memorial contributions in Gail's name may be made to O'Fallon Christian Church.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay St., where there will be a Visitation on Sunday, Oct. 4, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the same location on Monday, October 5, at 10:00 am. Interment will be at St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Visit Baue.com




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
OCT
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
