Donnelly-Good, Gail Ann Gail Ann Donnelly-Good, 64 of Independence, MO passed away Saturday April 25, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. A celebration of Gail's life will be scheduled for a later date. Gail was born May 25, 1955 in St. Charles, MO to Harold and Lyda Sammelmann. She was preceded in death by her parents and two husbands, Dick Donnelly and Steve Good. Gail is survived by her daughter, Laney Good; two brothers, Gary Sammelmann and Barry Sammelmann (Lori); sister, Lori Grahl (Kirt) and numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences to www.mcgilleysheil.com. Arr: McGilley & Sheil Chapel, 816-353-6555.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.