Reinholz, Gail Ann

(nee Blaisdell), 80, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Loving wife of 54 years to the late Frank Reinholz; beloved mother of Karen (Kevin) Hanson and Mark (Barb) Reinholz; dear grandmother of Brian, Matthew, Amanda, Andrew, Rachel, Timothy, and Kyle; sister to Nancy (Chuck) Gartner, Rich Blaisdell and the late Joan (Mike) Casey; sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Gail donated her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 800 Buckley Road, St. Louis, MO 63125 with a memorial Mass following at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020
