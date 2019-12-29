Jennings, Gail Barbara Niehaus

July 26, 1943 - December 15, 2019. Gail Niehaus Jennings died peacefully on December 15th at Laclede Grove in Webster Groves after a year-long cancer journey. Born in St. Louis, Missouri to Franklin Charles Niehaus and Hilma Irene Ralls Niehaus, Gail graduated from Webster Groves High School and embarked on a long career in banking. She married John Randolph Jennings in April 1979. The couple moved to San Diego, California, where they lived until John died in 1988. Gail returned to Missouri, resuming her banking career in Kansas City and St. Louis before eventually retiring.

Over the years, Gail pursued a love of travel, often accompanied by her dear friend of more than 50 years, Barbara Cook. Trips to Thailand, Greenland, and Europe were highlights in recent years. She was an avid reader of mysteries, and a dedicated football fan, often traveling to pre-season training camps and games. To the end, Gail was fiercely independent.

Gail was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Joan Niehaus. She is survived by cousins Robert Peat, Barbara Jacobs, and Bette Henderson; by step-children Randolph, Nancy, and Michael Jennings; and by loyal friend Barbara Cook. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, St. Ann, on January 3rd.