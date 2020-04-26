Gail Bassin Muskin
Muskin, Gail Bassin April 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Larry Muskin for 53 years. Dear mother of Lori Muskin Gordon and Amy (Shane) Galan. Loving grandmother of Ben and Sammi Gordon, Hunter and Lexi Belle Galan. Sister of Ronald (Joyce) Bassin. Beloved sister-in-law of Arthur (Shelley and the late Thelma) Muskin. Cherished niece of D.J. (the late Alvin) Serkes. Dear aunt, cousin and friend to all. Services: Private family graveside services were held. A celebration of Gail's life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Gail's memory may be made to the Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine, 660 S. Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63110. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel
5216 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63108
(314) 367-0438
