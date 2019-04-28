Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail E. Coleman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Coleman, Gail E. passed away, Thursday, April 25, 2019. Loving mother of Christine (Dusty) Cromer and Chad (Alison) Coleman. Grandmother of Jayton, Easton, and Chance Cromer. Beloved sister of Sandy (Buddy) Brewer and the late Jackie Sindlinger and Connie Jo Lefler. Sister in law of Gene Lefler. Incredible co-worker and friend to many. Gail was a hard worker and had worked for Boeing for over 38 years. She also volunteered with CASA. Gail had an incredible smile, strong faith and loved her family. She will be incredibly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services: Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:00PM until service time at Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel, 9450 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO. Funeral services will begin at 7:00PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to CASA of St. Louis and may be mailed to Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Ash Grove, MO 65604 or

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019

