Gail Emley Duffy

Duffy, Gail Emley Gail Emley Duffy, 76, passed away peacefully at her home May 28th. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth (Hotton) Emley and by her oldest son, John P. Duffy. She is survived by her husband John, son Michael (Julia), daughter Colleen Balestra (Scott) and son Matthew (Diana), grandchildren Kyle, Matthew, Megan, Nicholas, Austin, Jack, Trisha, and Katherine. Services: Visitation at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Manchester, on Saturday, June 8th at 10 a.m. and memorial service following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or Love a Golden Rescue.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 1, 2019
