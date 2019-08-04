Vorderstrasse, Gail V. (Heim) (nee Johnson), died at age 101 on August 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Kenneth Vorderstrasse. She is survived by her nieces Donna Kunz, Debra (Larry) Licata, and nephews Drew (Susie) Johnson and Dave Johnson, stepson Kevin (Christie) Vorderstrasse, great-nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. Gail worked for the Post Dispatch for 30 yrs., had a never ending love for animals and enjoyed life to the fullest in her 101 years. As per Gail's wishes, no service will be held. Her body was donated to Washington University. Please consider a donation to Solace Hospice (14010 Manchester Rd., Manchester, MO 63011) that took care of her in her final days, or the Humane Society of Missouri (1201 Mackland Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110). No Services. Please share condolences at stlouiscremation.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019