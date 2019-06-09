|
Wideman, Gale L. Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of JoAnne (nee Givens) for 45 years; loving father of Bradley (Sarah) and Matthew Wideman; adoring grandfather of Alison, Bradley, Jr., and Theodore Wideman; dear brother of Robert (Connie), Brenda (Larry) Steelman, and Gary (Julie) Wideman. Services: Visitation Monday, June 10th, 4-8:00 pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood. Funeral Tuesday, June 11th, 10:00 am. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions are preferred to Hope Hospice. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019