St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Gale Wideman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gale L. Wideman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gale L. Wideman Obituary
Wideman, Gale L. Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of JoAnne (nee Givens) for 45 years; loving father of Bradley (Sarah) and Matthew Wideman; adoring grandfather of Alison, Bradley, Jr., and Theodore Wideman; dear brother of Robert (Connie), Brenda (Larry) Steelman, and Gary (Julie) Wideman. Services: Visitation Monday, June 10th, 4-8:00 pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood. Funeral Tuesday, June 11th, 10:00 am. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions are preferred to Hope Hospice. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now