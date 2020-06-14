Father Galen Timothy Vowels
Vowels, Father Galen Timothy

went home to his Heavenly Father on June 10, 2020, at the age of 69. Father Vowels was born on May 7, 1951 to Clifford E. and Marcelle (Barnbrook) Vowels of Charleston, MO and served in multiple parishes in the St. Louis Archdiocese.

Services: Visitation for Father Vowels will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, June 15, and Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, June 16, at 9:30 AM. Both will be held at Incarnate Word Parish in Chesterfield, MO. Graveside services will be at IOOF Cemetery in Charleston, MO at 3:30 PM following Mass. Funeral mass will be live streamed on BOXCAST

https://boxcast.tv/view/fr-timothy-vowels-funeral-mass-241175.

See www.osfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Homeosfuneralhomes.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
