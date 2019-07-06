Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Catholic Student Center- Washington University 6352 Forsyth Blvd. St. Louis , MO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Balke, Garrett "Gary"

was born in Racine, WI to the late Marcella Bartz and Arnold Balke. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Martens); loving father of Greg (Francine Aitken) Balke of Gex, France and daughter Suzy Balke of St. Louis, MO; loving step-father of Niki (Tom) Stilwell of St. Louis, MO, George Miller of Honolulu, HI and Jeffrey Miller of Atlanta, GA; dear grandfather of Alexander "Sasha" Balke and Kyle, Danika, and Natalie Stilwell; dear brother of the Rev. Dr. Jim (Julie) Balke of Jacksonville, FL; former husband of Joanne Swenson and treasured brother-in law, uncle, cousin and friend.



In 1979 Gary founded Balke Brown Associates, a St. Louis commercial real estate and development management company. While success was important to Gary, how that success was achieved was more important to him. A man of honesty and integrity, Gary never wanted his name on buildings. He was more concerned that the projects be built upon solid, lasting relationships and friendships. He wanted to make St. Louis a better place not only through real estate development, but through work in giving back to the community. He encouraged his team to be involved in Habitat for Humanity and the St. Patrick Center. He gladly gave of his time and talents to community organizations serving on the boards of St. Joseph's Institute for the Deaf, the Caring Program for Children, and MicroFinancing Partners in Africa. In addition to serving on various bank boards, Gary was a member of the Board of Trustees of the St. Louis Art Museum. He also served on the Building Committee playing a key role in the oversight of the Museum's expansion which was completed in 2013. Gary loved to hike and travel and was an avid fly fisherman. He was most at home when casting in mountain streams.

Services: A celebration of Gary's life will be held at the Catholic Student Center- Washington University 6352 Forsyth Blvd. St. Louis Mo 63105 at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 6. Free parking is available at the Danforth Garage across the street on the University Campus. Private interment will take at Bellefontaine Cremation Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Institute for the Deaf ( sjid.org ) or MicroFinancing Partners in Africa ( microfinancingafrica.org ).

