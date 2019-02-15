|
Grossenheider, Gary Allen passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Toni Grossenheider (nee Knackstedt); loving father of Heather (Brad) Pollard, Sarah (Joshua) Goldenhersh, James and the late Daniel Grossenheider; dearest PaPa of Jacob, Emma, Anna, Ella, Boston, Allyson and Elijah; dear brother of Sheryl (Jim) Consolino; dear half-brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL 10151 Gravois, Saturday, February 16, 2:00 p.m. until funeral service at 5:00 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019