Reed, Gary Allen

Gary Allan Reed, 63, passed away unexpectedly at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri on March 4, 2020. Gary is survived by his brother Lloyd of Decatur, Illinois and sister Diana Henry of Jefferson City, Missouri. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Mary Kreisel, Linda Barnhill and Donna Welles and two half-brothers: Leslie Ramey and Kenneth Ramey.

At Gary's request there will be no funeral or memorial service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or any animal rescue shelter service.

Gary was an incredible person who will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends; he touched the lives of so many.