Linton, Gary Anthony, Sr.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet Linton (nee Pauk); loving father of Gregory (Christine) Linton, Joanna (Lee) Krueger, Gary (Kathi) Linton II and Jennifer (Andy) Chapman; dearest grandfather of Kennedy, Jenna, Alyssa, Nate, Kaitlyn, Jacob, Kyra, Bridgett, Liam, Benjamin, Gavin and Savannah; dear brother of Mary Margaret Miller, Kathleen Goettelmann, Kevin Linton and Patrick Linton; dearest son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Loved his family, loved the holidays, loved music and fought till the end.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, Monday, January 6 at 10:30 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Maplewood) for an 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020