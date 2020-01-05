St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
(Maplewood), MO
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Gary Anthony Linton Sr.

Linton, Gary Anthony, Sr.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet Linton (nee Pauk); loving father of Gregory (Christine) Linton, Joanna (Lee) Krueger, Gary (Kathi) Linton II and Jennifer (Andy) Chapman; dearest grandfather of Kennedy, Jenna, Alyssa, Nate, Kaitlyn, Jacob, Kyra, Bridgett, Liam, Benjamin, Gavin and Savannah; dear brother of Mary Margaret Miller, Kathleen Goettelmann, Kevin Linton and Patrick Linton; dearest son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Loved his family, loved the holidays, loved music and fought till the end.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, Monday, January 6 at 10:30 a.m. to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Maplewood) for an 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
