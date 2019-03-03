Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Budke. View Sign

Budke, Gary Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Roatan, Honduras. Beloved husband of almost 49 years to Loraine Budke (Pick); loving father of Amy (Chris) Fikes, Elizabeth (Michael) Purcell, Andrew (Erin Canty) Budke and Emily Budke; proud grandfather of Rainey Fikes, Michael and Garrett Purcell, William, Lucy, Georgia and Milly Budke and Andrew Conrad Budke; dear brother of Bonnie (the late Richard) Brown; dear son of the late Louis and Dorothy Budke; beloved brother-in-law and uncle to many. Gary was born in St. Louis on August 31, 1946. He was a graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory and Regis University. He then joined the U.S Air Force and served in the Vietnam war as a C130 navigator in Thailand, where he received 4 air medals and the distinguished Flying Cross. His love of airplanes continued throughout his life, along with his love of photography. He loved to travel and record his love of nature and the outdoors with his cameras. Gary made sure that those around him always knew how special they were to him, especially his large extended family, his nieces and nephews, his sister and most of all his children and grandchildren. Services: Our family sends our deepest gratitude to our wonderful friends and the staff at Infinity Bay, Roatan, Honduras for their kindness and support. Funeral Mass will be held April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anselm Parish, St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 50 Crestwood Executive #401, St. Louis, MO 63126.





