Gregg, Gary C.

Gary C. Gregg passed away Saturday, August 1 at Garden View Care Center at the age of 65. Gary was the son of Diane and Don (deceased) Gregg. He was the father of Jack (Bonnie) Gregg and Hayley (Jordan) McGee. Gary was the brother of Karen (Tom Urbom) Kelsey, Gordon (Mary) Gregg, and Donna (Bill) Weber. His memorial service will be private for family only. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Gary's church, Church of the Master, United Church of Christ, 1325 Paddock Dr., Florissant, Missouri 63033, or to Alzheimer's Association.