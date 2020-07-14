1/1
Gary D. Milentz Sr.
Milentz, Gary D. Sr.

of St. Louis, MO, passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty A. Milentz; loving father of Donna M. (Mike) Chrisos, Cynthia L. (Jeff) Kamper and the late Gary D. Milentz Jr.; grandfather of Jessica Kilbert, Rick Milentz, Amelia Vann, Alex Huelsmann, Drew Kamper, Ciara Bennett, Seth Kamper and Michael Chrisos; great grandfather of 14; brother of the late Virginia Koepsel.

Gary was a retired Captain for the St. Louis Fire Department and a member of the Fire Fighters Union and the St. Louis Association Retired Professional Fire Fighters. He was a Korean War Veteran where he served in the US Army. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 10490, the American Legion, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and a St. Louis Cardinals Lifetime Fan. Gary loved fishing, gardening, woodworking and traveling.

Services: Funeral service will be held on Thursday July 16, 2020, 1:00 pm at the Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd. St. Louis, MO 63125 with visitation from 11:00 am until time of service. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to BackStoppers. Please share your condolences and sign the guest book online at www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
