|
|
Stitz, Gary D.
passed away, Sunday, November 17, 2019. Beloved husband for 53 years of Dianne Stitz (nee Horneker); loving father of Drew (Emilee) Stitz and Dana Pricher; dear grandfather of Olivia and Brady Stitz, Taylor Litteken and Max Pricher; brother of Jackie Nelson; loving uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Founder of Stitz & Associates Insurance Agency. Longtime Member and past President of Westborough Country Club.
Services: Memorial Service at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 10:30 a.m. If desired, contributions may be made to the . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019