Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home
14960 Manchester Road at Holloway
Ballwin, MO
Gary D. Stitz

Gary D. Stitz Obituary

Stitz, Gary D.

passed away, Sunday, November 17, 2019. Beloved husband for 53 years of Dianne Stitz (nee Horneker); loving father of Drew (Emilee) Stitz and Dana Pricher; dear grandfather of Olivia and Brady Stitz, Taylor Litteken and Max Pricher; brother of Jackie Nelson; loving uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Founder of Stitz & Associates Insurance Agency. Longtime Member and past President of Westborough Country Club.

Services: Memorial Service at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 10:30 a.m. If desired, contributions may be made to the . Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
