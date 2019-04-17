Pratt, Gary L. of St. Louis, Missouri passed April 14, 2019. Loving husband of Carol Pratt, beloved father of David Pratt and Gregory (Elizabeth) Pratt, dear grandfather of Payton, Gavin, Anderson and Caroline, dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. and at CHAPEL HILL MORTUARYKIRKWOOD, 10301 Big Bend Rd. Kirkwood, MO. Service Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary-Kirkwood. Entombment at Oak Hill Mausoleum.
