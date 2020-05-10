Gary Lee McDowell
1955 - 2020
McDowell, Gary Lee April 25th 2020. Born October 25th, 1955. Survived by his children Gary Lee, Amanda, Matthew, and Jessica.; Grandchildren and siblings Edward Jr., Danny, Carol, James, Cindy and Jeffrey. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Anita Fitzgerald. Preceded in death by his adopted parents Henry and Irene McDowell. He was a veteran of the United States Army and United States Marine Corps. Entrepreneur of Polish sales. Burial at Jefferson Barracks with full military honors.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
