Gary "Milo" Miloradovich USMC Ret.

Obituary
Miloradovich, Gary Milo USMC Ret. passed away at his home in Angleton, Texas, on April 14, 2019. Born May 5, 1952 in St. Louis to Mike and Mickey Miloradovich, Milo will always be remembered for his generous heart, love of the outdoors, amazing craftsmanship, and sense of humor. Milo is survived by his wife, Susie Miloradovich; three children; seven grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews; sisters Judith Westermann and Karen Coggan. Preceded in death by brother Michael Miloradovich.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
