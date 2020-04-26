Schuchardt, Gary Oliver Gary Oliver Schuchardt, 77, of Chesapeake, Virginia passed away April 15, 2020 at Silverado Memory Care Community of Alexandria, Virginia. Gary is survived by his wife of 26 years, Petra Schuchardt. He is the son of the late Oliver William Schuchardt and Betty Lou Schuchardt; Left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Rebecca Schuchardt Austin and Holly Schuchardt; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren. Gary served as the St. Charles County director of Emergency Management for 14 years before moving to Virginia. He worked for 5 years as the Regional Director of the Emergency Management for the Hampton Roads Planning District before retiring. He was a Vietnam era veteran in the Missouri Air National Guard. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and attended St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church in Chesapeake, Virginia. Gary Schuchardt will rest in peace at the mausoleum at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church in Chesapeake, Virginia. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Charities, Inc., PO Box 382154, Pittsburgh, PA 15251-8154

