|
|
Evans, Gary R. Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Evans (nee Skubic); dear brother-in-law of Louis (Debbie) Skubic, Diana (Mike) Goebel and Jackie (Peter) Nackley; our dear brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, February 13, 9:15 a.m. to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019