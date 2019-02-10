St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary R. Evans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary R. Evans Obituary
Evans, Gary R. Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Evans (nee Skubic); dear brother-in-law of Louis (Debbie) Skubic, Diana (Mike) Goebel and Jackie (Peter) Nackley; our dear brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, February 13, 9:15 a.m. to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now