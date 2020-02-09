St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary York
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary R. York

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary R. York Obituary

York, Gary R.

Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Hoelker); dear father of Jamie (Ben) Schubert; dear grandfather of Colby and Charlotte; dear brother of Diana Johnson, Stephen (Mary) York and the late Michael York; dear brother-in-law of Ron (Chris) Hoelker; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Member of Meramec Arnold Elks Lodge #2372.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Tuesday, February 11, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now