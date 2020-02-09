|
York, Gary R.
Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Hoelker); dear father of Jamie (Ben) Schubert; dear grandfather of Colby and Charlotte; dear brother of Diana Johnson, Stephen (Mary) York and the late Michael York; dear brother-in-law of Ron (Chris) Hoelker; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Member of Meramec Arnold Elks Lodge #2372.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Tuesday, February 11, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020