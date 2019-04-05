Godwin, Gary S. born October 7, 1951, passed away on April 1, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband of 38 years to Deborah Hohlt Godwin; brother to Susan Kofkoff (Richard); brother-in-law to John Hohlt (Eileen); very special and dear uncle to Steven and Julia Kofkoff, John L. Hohlt (Lindsey), Mary Hohlt (David) and Annie Hohlt. Gary was tender and kind, and a thoughtful and dear friend to many. A graduate of St. Louis Country Day School, Gary was a graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute with a degree in photography and film, and later St. Louis University School of Law. He maintained a keen sense of curiosity and a true passion for learning throughout his life. After a successful career practicing law in St. Louis, he pursued his passion for contemporary art by founding Gottheiner, Ltd. in 1988, which he successfully owned for over 30 years. An avid reader, Gary could always be found with a book or newspaper in hand. Friends and family enjoyed his company immensely, counting on him for thought-provoking discussions on a myriad of subjects, especially his depth of knowledge in music, literature and politics. Gary loved traveling, especially to visit family or to attend the St. Louis Symphony and classical music festivals around the world with Deb. Gary was generous of spirit and was present for others. His warm and kind smile, his infectious laugh, and soulful hugs will be tremendously missed by all who knew him, and especially by the love of his life, Deborah. Gary took great pride in his community and philanthropic service as a trustee of The Silk Foundation, among other nonprofit boards, and was a devoted supporter particularly of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Public Radio, the St. Louis Psychoanalytic Institute and the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. Services: Visitation begins Sunday, April 7 at 11:30 a.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. A memorial service follows Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Contributions preferred to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Public Radio, or the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019