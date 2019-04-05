Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary S. Godwin. View Sign

Godwin, Gary S. born October 7, 1951, passed away on April 1, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband of 38 years to Deborah Hohlt Godwin; brother to Susan Kofkoff (Richard); brother-in-law to John Hohlt (Eileen); very special and dear uncle to Steven and Julia Kofkoff, John L. Hohlt (Lindsey), Mary Hohlt (David) and Annie Hohlt. Gary was tender and kind, and a thoughtful and dear friend to many. A graduate of St. Louis Country Day School, Gary was a graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute with a degree in photography and film, and later St. Louis University School of Law. He maintained a keen sense of curiosity and a true passion for learning throughout his life. After a successful career practicing law in St. Louis, he pursued his passion for contemporary art by founding Gottheiner, Ltd. in 1988, which he successfully owned for over 30 years. An avid reader, Gary could always be found with a book or newspaper in hand. Friends and family enjoyed his company immensely, counting on him for thought-provoking discussions on a myriad of subjects, especially his depth of knowledge in music, literature and politics. Gary loved traveling, especially to visit family or to attend the St. Louis Symphony and classical music festivals around the world with Deb. Gary was generous of spirit and was present for others. His warm and kind smile, his infectious laugh, and soulful hugs will be tremendously missed by all who knew him, and especially by the love of his life, Deborah. Gary took great pride in his community and philanthropic service as a trustee of The Silk Foundation, among other nonprofit boards, and was a devoted supporter particularly of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Public Radio, the St. Louis Psychoanalytic Institute and the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. Services: Visitation begins Sunday, April 7 at 11:30 a.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. A memorial service follows Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Contributions preferred to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Public Radio, or the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. Please visit

Godwin, Gary S. born October 7, 1951, passed away on April 1, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband of 38 years to Deborah Hohlt Godwin; brother to Susan Kofkoff (Richard); brother-in-law to John Hohlt (Eileen); very special and dear uncle to Steven and Julia Kofkoff, John L. Hohlt (Lindsey), Mary Hohlt (David) and Annie Hohlt. Gary was tender and kind, and a thoughtful and dear friend to many. A graduate of St. Louis Country Day School, Gary was a graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute with a degree in photography and film, and later St. Louis University School of Law. He maintained a keen sense of curiosity and a true passion for learning throughout his life. After a successful career practicing law in St. Louis, he pursued his passion for contemporary art by founding Gottheiner, Ltd. in 1988, which he successfully owned for over 30 years. An avid reader, Gary could always be found with a book or newspaper in hand. Friends and family enjoyed his company immensely, counting on him for thought-provoking discussions on a myriad of subjects, especially his depth of knowledge in music, literature and politics. Gary loved traveling, especially to visit family or to attend the St. Louis Symphony and classical music festivals around the world with Deb. Gary was generous of spirit and was present for others. His warm and kind smile, his infectious laugh, and soulful hugs will be tremendously missed by all who knew him, and especially by the love of his life, Deborah. Gary took great pride in his community and philanthropic service as a trustee of The Silk Foundation, among other nonprofit boards, and was a devoted supporter particularly of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Public Radio, the St. Louis Psychoanalytic Institute and the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. Services: Visitation begins Sunday, April 7 at 11:30 a.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. A memorial service follows Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Contributions preferred to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, St. Louis Public Radio, or the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Funeral Home Berger Memorial Chapel

9430 Olive Blvd

St Louis , MO 63132

(314) 361-0622 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close