Gay Michel Hirsch (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gay Michel Hirsch.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hirsch, Gay Michel February 10, 1937- July 10, 2019 A lover of life, Gay will be remembered by her devoted children Hal Lieberman (Jeanne Tranter), Lili Lieberman (Sam Goodman), and Jennifer Lieberman; her grandchildren Lee Goodman, Elijah Lieberman and River Lieberman; her siblings Bud Hirsch (Marian) and Carolyn Michel (Howard Millman); and the entire family of Hank Ross. Services: A Private Service will be held at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis or to a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon
Donations