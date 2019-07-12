Hirsch, Gay Michel February 10, 1937- July 10, 2019 A lover of life, Gay will be remembered by her devoted children Hal Lieberman (Jeanne Tranter), Lili Lieberman (Sam Goodman), and Jennifer Lieberman; her grandchildren Lee Goodman, Elijah Lieberman and River Lieberman; her siblings Bud Hirsch (Marian) and Carolyn Michel (Howard Millman); and the entire family of Hank Ross. Services: A Private Service will be held at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis or to a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 12, 2019