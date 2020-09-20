Rose, Gayle Estelle

(nee Dye) passed away on September 2, 2020 at the age of 87 surrounded by her family. She was born in St. Louis on July 29, 1933 to Ernest and Annabelle Dye. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Guy T. Rose, her children Cathy Nicho and Jim Rose, son-in-law Raul Nicho, granddaughters Lauren Rose and Catherine Rose, sister Barbara Shumate, nieces Lynne Orr and Susan Sorth and nephew Keith Belcher.

Gayle and Guy started their lifelong journey together in the fifth grade at Bristol Elementary school in Webster Groves. Guy went home the first day he saw her on the playground and told his mother "That's the girl I'm going to marry." And ten years later, they did! From then on it was rare to see one without the other. They graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1951 and continued their courtship at the University of Missouri in Columbia. They married their junior year and graduated in 1955.

Upon graduation Gayle taught grade school and later became active in Kappa Kappa Gamma, her college sorority. But her greatest joys were raising her family and traveling. She and Guy traveled widely but her favorite place was always Hawaii, where she and Guy (often accompanied by her sister Barbara) visited many times. She also loved attending "Spring Flings" with a group of high school girl friends who met in cities around the country over the years.

From 1966-1970 the family lived in Chatham, NJ where Guy opened an office for McDonnell Douglas Automation Company. Gayle organized many fun weekend outings those years, fitting them in when the family was not attending Jim's hockey games. From Manhattan to Niagara Falls and all the sights in between, she made sure the family saw everything the area had to offer before moving to Creve Coeur.

Gayle loved to read, often with a cat on her lap. She was interested in genealogy long before the internet and assembled a family tree the old-fashioned way through letters and phone calls and visits to county records offices. She played the piano well and always ended each session with Clair de Lune. She especially loved spending time with her granddaughters taking them on every conceivable adventure large and small.

The family is grateful to her caretakers, Diana Barnholz and Michelle Jordan for their devotion to Gayle and everyone at Evelyn's House for their compassionate care. She will be remembered for her kindness to everyone she met and her quiet steady ways. Gayle and Guy were a team who cherished every moment together. She will be greatly missed by her family and the friends who loved her. No service is planned at this time. Memorials may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden or the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter.