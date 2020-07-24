1/
Gene A. Kendall

Kendall, Gene A.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Arlene Kendall (nee Schneider); dear father of Spencer Kendall (Rose) and Donna (Clark) Heard; dear grandfather of Michele (Bryan) Morard and Lucas Heard; our dear relative and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, July 27, 9 a.m. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery. Member of Craftsman Masonic Lodge #717 and owner of Kendall Sporting Goods. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Shriners Hospital appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
JUL
27
Funeral
09:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 24, 2020
Great guy. Had me drooling over mirro lures when I was in grade school. Glad to call him my friend. He will be missed. I’m here in spirit Spen.
Larry howe
Friend
July 24, 2020
Gene was a friend to south saint Louis and a good family man. I’m sure he will be missed by many. RIP
Jim and Linda talstin
Friend
