Kendall, Gene A.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Arlene Kendall (nee Schneider); dear father of Spencer Kendall (Rose) and Donna (Clark) Heard; dear grandfather of Michele (Bryan) Morard and Lucas Heard; our dear relative and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, July 27, 9 a.m. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery. Member of Craftsman Masonic Lodge #717 and owner of Kendall Sporting Goods. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Shriners Hospital appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.