Dixon, Gene
asleep in Jesus, Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Marjorie Dixon. Loving father of Tim (Linda) and Tom Dixon. Grandfather Bryan (Megan) Dixon, Tyler Dixon, Caroline (Austin) Pack, Zachary Dixon, Aiden Dixon and Madelyn Dixon. Great grandfather of Mira Dixon. Brother of Susan Bond and Linda (Steve) Bowles. Uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Gene retired as a Lieutenant for the St. Louis County Police Department and was a USMC Veteran.
Services: Funeral service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 327 Woods Mill Road, Manchester, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. Procession from SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Monday, 10:15 a.m. for roadside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Backstoppers or Wings of Hope. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday 5-8 p.m. and at the church, Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020