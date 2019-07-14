Gene V. Boyet

Boyet, Gene V. Gene Boyet, 82, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Delmar Gardens' Senior Care facility in Chesterfield. Loving husband to his wife of 40 years, Theresa (nee Rose); loving father to Steven (Susan) Boyet, Deborah (Dale) Boyet, Angela (Earl) Dowell, Christian Murphy and the late Cynthia Boyet; loving grandfather to Holly, Dana, Cameron, John, Jacob, Meghan and Benjamin; as well as loving greatgrandfather to many. Born in St. Louis, Gene remained in the area throughout his life while enjoying successful careers at Morgan-Wightman and Coldwell Banker. Gene enjoyed watching movies and listening to country music. He was also a loyal sports fan to the Cardinals and Blues.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019
