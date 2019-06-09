St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Jinkerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene W. Jinkerson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gene W. Jinkerson Obituary
Jinkerson, Gene W. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Michelle Jinkerson (nee Weber); dear father of Tom (Becky Lott) Jinkerson and Laura (Ed Martin) Jinkerson; dear brother of Jim House, Chuck (JoAnn) Jinkerson and Steve Jinkerson; our dear uncle and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 11, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now