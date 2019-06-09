|
|
Jinkerson, Gene W. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Michelle Jinkerson (nee Weber); dear father of Tom (Becky Lott) Jinkerson and Laura (Ed Martin) Jinkerson; dear brother of Jim House, Chuck (JoAnn) Jinkerson and Steve Jinkerson; our dear uncle and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, June 11, 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019