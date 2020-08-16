Goessling, OSU, Sister Genevieve

Sister Genevieve Goessling, OSU, died peacefully on Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Mo. Born Barbara Ann on Feb. 7, 1939, to John Gregory and Genevieve Dennis Goessling, she entered the Ursulines in 1957 and professed her vows in 1960. She earned a bachelor's degree from the College of New Rochelle in New York. A teacher for more than 30 years, Sister Genevieve taught at St. Peter School in Kirkwood from 1963-68 and 1984-85, and at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Jennings from 1992-96. She also taught in Springfield, Alton and Oak Park, Ill., and Galveston, Texas. She was principal of St. Thomas School in Decatur, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Lou Goessling. She is survived by sisters Bridget Slatten and Judy Paulter and brother John Goessling. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 18 at Ss. Peter and Paul in Alton, with visitation at 9 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the Ursuline Sisters, 353 S. Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63122.