1/
Sister Genevieve Goessling OSU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Goessling, OSU, Sister Genevieve

Sister Genevieve Goessling, OSU, died peacefully on Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Mo. Born Barbara Ann on Feb. 7, 1939, to John Gregory and Genevieve Dennis Goessling, she entered the Ursulines in 1957 and professed her vows in 1960. She earned a bachelor's degree from the College of New Rochelle in New York. A teacher for more than 30 years, Sister Genevieve taught at St. Peter School in Kirkwood from 1963-68 and 1984-85, and at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Jennings from 1992-96. She also taught in Springfield, Alton and Oak Park, Ill., and Galveston, Texas. She was principal of St. Thomas School in Decatur, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Lou Goessling. She is survived by sisters Bridget Slatten and Judy Paulter and brother John Goessling. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 18 at Ss. Peter and Paul in Alton, with visitation at 9 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the Ursuline Sisters, 353 S. Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63122.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
09:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 16, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Goessling family on the loss of Barbara. I have so many good memories of visiting the Goessling home. May the Good Lord rest her soul.
Gerald Waters
Friend
August 16, 2020
Dear John, Bridget & Judy,

I was so deeply saddened to hear about Barbara's passing. I am so thankful that the Dennis cousins kept in such great touch over the years, such that I was able to know all of you. Barbara was so easy to get to know. She radiated kindness and humor. My deepest sympathies to all of you. She will be missed.
Emily Rupp Anderson
Family
August 16, 2020
My condolences to Sr. Genevieve’s family. She taught me math years ago at St. Peter’s grade school in Kirkwood. She was a wonderful teacher and person! Prayers for all of you.
Mary Anne Solari Hoeman
Student
August 16, 2020
God bless Sister Genevieve.
Rhonda Carsten
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved