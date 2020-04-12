Leifield, Genevieve Marie

(nee Miles) 89, died peacefully Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Mari de Villa Retirement Center in Town & Country.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert, who died in January, 2018. She leaves her children; Daniel (Lisa), Kay (Gordon) Conkling, Mark (Lynn Rowan), Sue (Dave Johnson), Chris (Matt) Burridge and Linda (Bill) Pudlowski. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy. She also leaves her loving grandchildren; Jessie Hart, Laura (Dave) Reno, Robbie (Rachael) Hart, Adam (Chikae) Conkling, Shelby Conkling, Kyle (Jordan) Leifield, Ryan Leifield, Rachel Leifield, Stephanie Umunna, Genevieve Johnson, Kate Johnson, Patrick Burridge, Timothy Burridge, Andrew Pudlowski, Nick Pudlowski and great-grandchildren; Ben, Matt, Karena, Bennett and Briar.

Born and raised in St. Louis, she was the adopted daughter of Joseph and Catherine Miles and later, Hattie Miles. She also lived for several years and made many life-long friends in Erie, Pennsylvania before returning to St. Louis.

After graduating from Xavier High School in 1948, she worked at St. Louis University as secretary to graduate school dean Fr. Robert Henle. She met her husband, Robert Leifield, at a backyard barbeque of a mutual friend and they were married by Fr. Henle in 1952 at St. Mary Magdalen Church in south St. Louis.

Mrs. Leifield was an active and involved mom for her seven children. She loved organizing everything at school and served many years as a Girl Scout leader and PTA president while being a 40+ year Meals on Wheels volunteer. She was a lifelong avid tennis player and loved golfing and traveling.

Services: Visitation arrangements and a memorial Mass will scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Birthright, a charity near and dear to Gen. The family offers heartfelt thanks for the loving care she received from everyone at Mari de Villa.