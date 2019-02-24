|
Davis, Genny, Ret. R.N. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roy L. Davis and the late Robert H. Schwaig; mother of Kathleen (Steve) Buritsch, Michael (Kathy) Schwaig, Thomas (Charlotte) Schwaig, Marianne (the late John) Boettger, Jane (Tony) Turk, John Schwaig and Barb (Ed) Loeffler; step-mother of Russell (Ann) Davis; grandmother of 17; great-grandmother of 10; our dear friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 1, 10:15 a.m. to St. Francis De Sales Oratory for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019