Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Oratory
Davis, Genny, Ret. R.N. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roy L. Davis and the late Robert H. Schwaig; mother of Kathleen (Steve) Buritsch, Michael (Kathy) Schwaig, Thomas (Charlotte) Schwaig, Marianne (the late John) Boettger, Jane (Tony) Turk, John Schwaig and Barb (Ed) Loeffler; step-mother of Russell (Ann) Davis; grandmother of 17; great-grandmother of 10; our dear friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 1, 10:15 a.m. to St. Francis De Sales Oratory for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
