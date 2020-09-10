1/1
Genny Richmond
1918 - 2020
Richmond, Genny

102, of University City, and Decatur, IL, passed away September 8, 2020.

Born April 17, 1918 in Casper, Wyoming, daughter of William and Anna (Forfang) Warren, Genny married Leonard Richmond on February 26, 1949.

Leonard was an electrical engineer with Sverdrup-Parcel International Engineering Firm and Genny and he lived in Chicago; LA; Lafayette, Indiana; Gulfport, Mississippi; and Huntsville, Alabama while he was on job assignments, always returning to their home in St. Louis. Genny was a homemaker and active in Trinity Presbyterian Church, which she joined in 1945.

She was a gourmet cook, a seamstress adept at millinery and a Bridge player.

She is survived by her sister, Catharine (Gene) Daniels of Tuscola; and brothers, Curt (Tina) Warren of Morris and Jim (Nancy) Warren of Fairfield, Illinois; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; brothers Bob, Galen, and Jack; and sisters Hazel Colclasure and Betty Current.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 875-1283
