Dorsey, George A. 72, passed away on March 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Suzanne M. Dorsey (Devol); loving father of Jackie and Greg Brown; dear grandfather of Katherine and Elizabeth Vadeboncoeur; dear brother of Robert; George is an uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass; Friday, April 5, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with VFW service at 6:00 p.m. Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019