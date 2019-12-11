|
Jost, Sr., George Anthony
Age 91, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sun., Dec. 8, 2019. Dear husband of Mildred (Millie) Jost; loving father of Linda (Greg) Beckmeyer, Pat (Ron) Shelley, Mary (Jerry) Jost/Cosner, Laura (Jerry) Rejko and George (Nancy) Jost, Jr.; proud grandfather of Brian (Cindy) & Tom (Kristen) Beckmeyer, Dave (Abbey) & Allison Shelley, Kevin (Jane), Christina & Kelsey Rejko and Olivia & Andrew Jost; proud "Grandpa-Great" of Ellie, Bryn, Nora, and Carter; dear brother of the late Lorraine (George) LeVa and the late Joe (Fern) Jost; dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Services: Visitation Thurs. Dec. 12 from 4 to 8 PM at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood MO 63122. Funeral Mass Fri., Dec. 13 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2618 S. Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, MO 63144, followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 MacKenzie Rd., St. Louis, MO 63123. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238 Boston, MA 02241-4238 or St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. For more infomation/ condolences visit boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019