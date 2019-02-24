George Backer Jr.

Backer, George Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving father of Georgia Ann Treiber; dearest grandpa of Joshua and Ashley Treiber; dearest great-grandpa of Logan and Grayson; loving brother of Steven Backer and Beverly Partney; beloved husband of Diane Backer; loving stepfather, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10 a.m. at Maryland Heights Presbyterian Church, 200 Harding Ave., Maryland Heights, MO 63043. Interment will be held privately.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
