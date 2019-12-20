Davis lll, George C.

GEORGE C. DAVIS, FINANCIAL REPRESENTATIVE, MUSICIAN, DEVELOPER

George C. Davis, III died December 14, 2019 of heart failure. He earned a degree in music education from Howard University and was commissioned in the USAF, serving in Germany, and retiring at the rank of captain. He founded his firm Davis & Associates, was president of the development corporation for Alpha Terrace Senior Apartments and was Chairman of ISIS Development Corp., upgrading Horton Place in St. Louis with12 single-family homes.

He co-founded The Jazz Edge Orchestra and produced concerts at The Sheldon Concert Hall and other local venues. One of his proudest accomplishments was "Salute to General Benjamin O. Davis, Jr.", Commander of The Tuskegee Airman.

He was past president of the STL Howard University Alumni Club, was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Kirkwood Human Rights Commission, Kirkwood Historical Society. George supported the Free South Africa movement, picketing The Fox Theatre and Clayton Coin Dealers who sold the Kruggerrand. He marched with Randall Robinson, joined Kirkwood's Eliot Chapel protests to support fair housing serving on the church Social Action Committee for 30 yrs. In his 80s, he stood with Eliot Chapel's weekly vigil for "Black Lives Matter."

Wife Sandra Davis preceded him in death. Survivors are Denise L. Davis, David C. Davis, Drew H. Davis, and Sons Steven, George, and Eric Rhinehart; nine Grand Children, and two Great-Grandchildren.

Services: Friday January 3, 11 AM at Eliot Chapel, Kirkwood MO Contributions in his name to Southern Law Poverty Center