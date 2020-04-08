Fisher, George C.
88, Baptized with the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sun. Apr. 5, 2020. Loving father of Marianne (Jeff) Harnden, Cathy (Jim) Feldmann, Karen Rendelman, and Jim Dattoli.
Cherished grandfather of Jessica and Nicholas Harnden.
Dear brother of the late William, John, Robert and Ellen Fisher.
Our dear father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend.
Private family service to be held. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements by Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO. Memorials to the appreciated in lieu of flowers.