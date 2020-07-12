Kaiser, George Charles, M.D.

of Webster Groves, MO passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at age 91.

Dr. Kaiser is survived by his wife of ten years, Lois Kaiser. He was preceded in death by his wife of over fifty years, Jane Haggart Kaiser in 2004. Beloved father of Dr. Barbara Joslin Kaiser, George Charles Kaiser, Jr and Lt. Col. James Haggart Kaiser (retired). Beloved father-in-law to Dr. Richard John Miller, Julia Kellogg Kaiser, Michelle Ann Kaiser and the late Beth Ann Parrott Kaiser. Beloved grandfather to eight grandchildren.

Dr. Kaiser was born in the Bronx, New York. A graduate of Lehigh University and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He completed his surgical residency at University of Indiana Medical Center and was hired as a professor of surgery at St. Louis University.

Dr. Kaiser rose to national prominence during his 35 years at St. Louis University. He established and served as Chief of the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery. He was on the team that performed the first heart transplant operation west of the Mississippi in 1972. He was elected as president of the St. Louis Thoracic Surgical Society, as well as the Southern Thoracic Surgical Society, and the world's largest cardiovascular surgical association, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. In recognition of his service to the University, a named lectureship and a nursing education fund were established.

George loved to recant "If you do what you love, you never have to work".

Services: The family will hold a memorial at a future date. Those who wish to honor Dr. Kaiser's memory may do so through a donation to one of the following organizations.

St. Louis University School of Medicine

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/fjhm

George C Kaiser Lectureship Fund; c/o Keith Naunheim, Dept. of Surgery, 1008 S. Spring Ave., St Louis, MO 63110

For more information https://www.luptonchapel.com/obits

