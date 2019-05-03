|
Calvin, George E. passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene Calvin (nee Luker); loving father of Douglas (Janet) Calvin, Laura (Bill) Schaffer, Rob Calvin and Jim (Samantha) Calvin; dear grandfather and greatgrandfather. George\ received a Purple Heart during his service with the 91st Infantry during WWII. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday May 5, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral service at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 5252 S. Lindbergh Blvd., on Monday, May 6 at 8:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 3, 2019