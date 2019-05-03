St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for George Calvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Calvin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George E. Calvin Obituary
Calvin, George E. passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene Calvin (nee Luker); loving father of Douglas (Janet) Calvin, Laura (Bill) Schaffer, Rob Calvin and Jim (Samantha) Calvin; dear grandfather and greatgrandfather. George\ received a Purple Heart during his service with the 91st Infantry during WWII. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Sunday May 5, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral service at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 5252 S. Lindbergh Blvd., on Monday, May 6 at 8:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now