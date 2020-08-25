1/
George E. Preusser
Preusser, George E.

Baptized in the hope of Christ's Resurrection Saturday, August 22, 2020. Loving husband of the late Althea Preusser; loving father of Deborah Baldwin, Raymond (Mary), Steven (Karen) Preusser and Janet (Bruce Bradford) Hrebec; loving grandfather of Melissa, Christopher, Alex, Jennifer, Michael and Christie; loving great-grandfather of James, Luca, Emmitt, Ashley, Logan, William and Matthew; our dear cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry on Friday, August 28, 9:30 for 10 a.m. Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the the American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
