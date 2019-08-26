St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Snyder Obituary

Snyder, George E.

Saturday, August 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ethel L. "Scottie" Snyder (nee Reisch); loving father of Christine (Michael) Flaton, Sherry (the late Richard) Van Winkle, Mary (Frank) Buser, Deborah (Eugene) Kelly, George Jr. (Susan) and Scott (Christine) Snyder; cherished grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Saturday, August 31 from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now