Snyder, George E.
Saturday, August 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ethel L. "Scottie" Snyder (nee Reisch); loving father of Christine (Michael) Flaton, Sherry (the late Richard) Van Winkle, Mary (Frank) Buser, Deborah (Eugene) Kelly, George Jr. (Susan) and Scott (Christine) Snyder; cherished grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Saturday, August 31 from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019