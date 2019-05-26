George E. Stumpf Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George E. Stumpf Sr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

Stumpf, George E. Sr. Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Stumpf (nee Foster); dearest father of George E. Jr. (Kerry), Greg (Karen), Geffrey, Grant (Theresa) and Mary (Matt) Tarlano; dearest grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 8; brother-in-law of Richard (Karen) Foster; our dear uncle and friend of many. Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin, Monday, June 3, 11:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s Project. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

logo


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.