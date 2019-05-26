Stumpf, George E. Sr. Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Stumpf (nee Foster); dearest father of George E. Jr. (Kerry), Greg (Karen), Geffrey, Grant (Theresa) and Mary (Matt) Tarlano; dearest grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 8; brother-in-law of Richard (Karen) Foster; our dear uncle and friend of many. Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin, Monday, June 3, 11:00 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s Project. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019