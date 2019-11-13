St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Gray, George Edward

Age 91, Passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Woodland Nursing Center, Arnold, MO.

Born July 28, 1928 in Luxora, AR., to the late Eddie B. and Thelma (nee Isbell) Gray. George is the beloved father of Steve (Dolores) Gray and Judy Gray; the loving companion of Severyn Damazyn; dearest brother of Bob (Annetta) Painter; dear special friend of Kevin, Lauri, Emily, and Aaron Stanowski; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

George served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Germany. HE worked for 48 years driving a bus for Metro.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, November 16, 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses may be made to the church of your choice.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
