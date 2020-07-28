1/
George Edward Limberg
{ "" }
Limberg, George Edward

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of MaryAnn Limberg (nee Gerstner); loving father of Sharon (Michael) Hagan, Sandra (Thomas) Hulsey and Michael (Linda) Limberg; cherished grandfather of Timothy (Sara), Angela (Todd), Todd (Michelle), Amy (Josh), Thomas III (Nikolina), Matthew (Justine), Michael, Denise (Michael) and great-grandfather of 16.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Thursday, July 30, 9:30 a.m. to St. Andrew Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorials to St. Andrews appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral
09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
