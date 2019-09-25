Flaton, George F.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on September 23, 2019. Husband of the late Audrey Flaton. Dear father of Susan (Cal) Fritz and Mike (Chris) Flaton; dear grandfather of Jenny, Gwen, Joseph, Natalie, Alicia & Jeff; great grandfather of 7. If desired, Masses may be offered.

Services: Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road). Visitation 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.