George F. Flaton

Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Obituary
Flaton, George F.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on September 23, 2019. Husband of the late Audrey Flaton. Dear father of Susan (Cal) Fritz and Mike (Chris) Flaton; dear grandfather of Jenny, Gwen, Joseph, Natalie, Alicia & Jeff; great grandfather of 7. If desired, Masses may be offered.

Services: Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road). Visitation 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
