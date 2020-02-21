St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
George F. Howard

Howard, George F.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday February 9, 2020. Beloved husband for 59 years of the late Hedy Howard; beloved father of Mary Beth Howard and the late George R. Howard; dear brother of Virginia (Jack) Driscoll, and the late Marge Howard, Joseph Howard, Betty Young, Ruth Behrends, Mary Eggert, Tillie Howard and Jack Howard; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many. George worked for Ameren for 39 years. He will be remembered as a hard worker with a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed

Services: Memorial visitation at St. Cletus Catholic Church 2705 .Zumbehl Rd., St. Charles, MO 63301, Saturday, February 29, 9:00 a.m. Following Visitation there will be a memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020
